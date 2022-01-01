Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%

~82% Dimensions: 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm (11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Performance 64 Gaming 44 Display 56 Battery Life 83 Connectivity 74 Case 99 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% Side bezels 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Passive

Display 2560 x 1664 Size 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 30 / 35 W

CPU CPU name Apple M2 Base frequency 2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz Cores 8 Threads 8 Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9850 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1609 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8106

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm GPU base clock 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1456 MHz FLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 24GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable No

Sound Speakers 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes