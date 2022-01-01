Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~82%
- Dimensions: 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm (11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches)
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
|Area
|654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|Side bezels
|5.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Passive
Display
|Size
|13.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|30 / 35 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9850
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1609
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8106
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No