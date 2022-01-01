You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 58.2 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82% Side bezels 8.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM - Noise level 41.9 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1664 Size 13.3 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 227 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1759:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 88.3% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58.2 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 61 W 30 / 35 W Cable length 2 meters - Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M1 GPU (8-core) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1278 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +15% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 77.5 dB - Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size 13.2 x 8.1 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.