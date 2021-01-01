Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Launched: May 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.61")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020).
Performance
72
Gaming
67
Display
62
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
77
Case
93
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6200 RPM
Noise level 42.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1
sRGB color space 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4%
Response time 40 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 12.96 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 61 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4403
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1907

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 512
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 80.1 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or ASUS VivoBook S13 S333
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Dell XPS 13 9305
5. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or HP ENVY 13
7. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Air (2019)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Air (Intel, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Pro 13 (2019)
11. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Comments

EnglishРусский