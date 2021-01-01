Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Launched: May 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
- Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.61")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|77.4%
|Response time
|40 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4403
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1907
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|512
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No