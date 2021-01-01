Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

67 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
VS
68 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6200 RPM -
Noise level 42.1 dB -

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 77.4% -
Response time 40 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 12.96 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 61 W 30 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 276 gramm 172 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 512 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 80.1 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 3 3

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

