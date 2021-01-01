Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
- Launched: November 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
- Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.61")
Review
Performance
82
Gaming
42
Display
62
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|7000 RPM
|Noise level
|41.9 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.3%
|Response time
|35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|61 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7215
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2012
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
GPU performance
2.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|77.5 dB
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Size
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No