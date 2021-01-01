Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (11.97" x 8.36" x 0.61")
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 7000 RPM
Noise level 41.9 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 88.3%
Response time 35 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 61 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.2 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 8
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7215
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
391
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2012

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 5 nm
GPU base clock 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1278 MHz
FLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024
GPU performance
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 77.5 dB
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

