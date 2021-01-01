Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
- Launched: June 2019
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
- Dimensions: 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm (13.75" x 9.48" x 0.61")
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Case
|Weight
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
|Height
|240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
|Thickness
|15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|6500 RPM
Display
|Size
|15.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|221 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|87 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|369 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4761
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2582
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.38 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units
|192
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
0.38 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|0.6 mm
|Size
|15.4 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No