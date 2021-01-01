Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 15 (2019): full specs and tests

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Launched: June 2019
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm (13.75" x 9.48" x 0.61")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 15 (2019).
Performance
76
Gaming
32
Display
62
Battery Life
74
Connectivity
77
Case
87
NanoReview Score
61

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 87 W
Cable length 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1057
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4761
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
438
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type DDR4
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 192
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2400 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1
USB-A No
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision No

Comparison with competitors

1. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or XPS 15 9500
3. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
4. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
5. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
6. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
7. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Comments

EnglishРусский