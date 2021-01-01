Home > Laptop comparison > MacBook Pro 15 (2019) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) and Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 83.6 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 321-438% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (100.1 vs 130.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 349.3 mm (13.75 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 240.7 mm (9.48 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.5 mm (0.61 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) 6500 RPM 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 221 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 87 W 61 W
Cable length 2 meters 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 369 gramm 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1000 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 192 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +584%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2400 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 0.6 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.4 x 9.9 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision No No

