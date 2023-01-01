Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.2%

~86.2% Dimensions: 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm (14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the MacBook Pro 16 (2023). Performance 87 Gaming 34 Display 89 Battery Life 85 Connectivity 91 Case 75 NanoReview Score 78

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% Side bezels 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Transformer No Opening angle 135° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 3456 x 2234 Size 16.2 inches Type Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 140 W Cable length 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 353 grams

CPU CPU name Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max Base frequency 3.5 GHz Cores 12 (8P + 4E) Threads 12 Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Fabrication process 5 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1983 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 14843 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1614 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14597 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 35 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 5 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1344 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory bus 256 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 GPU performance 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 4x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable No NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes