Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86.2%
- Dimensions: 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm (14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches)
Review
Performance
87
Gaming
34
Display
89
Battery Life
85
Connectivity
91
Case
75
NanoReview Score
78
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000000:1
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|140 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|353 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (8P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1344 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2432
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|152
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|76
GPU performance
6.8 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No