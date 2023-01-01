Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) vs Pro 16 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
|357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86.2%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|3.4 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level (max. load)
|43.2 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|16.2 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|254 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|3456 x 2234 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|504000:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|88.5%
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|99.4%
|Response time
|63 ms
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|140 W
|96 W
|Cable length
|2 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|353 grams
|359 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (8P + 4E)
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|-
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +181%
14843
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1614
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +111%
14597
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35 W
|50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|450 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1398 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.8 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|6.4 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2432
|1280
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|152
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|76
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|4x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|6400 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|Custom
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.1 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|3
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|No
|No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023):
- Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction.
- Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
