Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86.2% ~84.3% Side bezels 3.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level (max. load) 43.2 dB 46.1 dB

Display 3456 x 2234 3072 x 1920 Size 16.2 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 254 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 3456 x 2234 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 504000:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 88.5% 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 99% 99.4% Response time 63 ms 43 ms Max. brightness MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 100 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 140 W 96 W Cable length 2 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 353 grams 359 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 35 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1398 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed 6.4 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2432 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 152 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 76 32 GPU performance MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +112% 6.8 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 4x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.1 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.5 x 9.9 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision No No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.