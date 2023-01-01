Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X13 (2022): full specs and tests

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 (2022).
Performance
73
Gaming
59
Display
60
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 45 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1433:1
sRGB color space 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile 69.8%
Response time 25 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8937
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12840
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 80 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

