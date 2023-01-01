ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%

~78.4% Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 (2022). Performance 73 Gaming 59 Display 60 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 92 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1433:1 sRGB color space 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 69.8% Response time 25 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1507 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8937 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1493 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12840

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 80 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No