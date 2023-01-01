ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
- Launched: January 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.4%
- Dimensions: 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm (11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
59
Display
60
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
92
NanoReview Score
65
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Case
|Weight
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1433:1
|sRGB color space
|98.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.8%
|Response time
|25 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8937
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12840
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes