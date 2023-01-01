Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 90 against 62 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
|299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1118:1
|1433:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|98.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|85.1%
|69.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|98.9%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|740 gramm
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1509
1507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8707
9025
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1505
1501
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12449
12713
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC285
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.7 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 8.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
