Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%

~82.1% Dimensions: 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm (11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU: - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS GPU: - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 (2023). Performance 70 Gaming 63 Display 57 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Case 90 NanoReview Score 63

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm

11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 7 ms

Battery Capacity 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right Charge power 100 / 130 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1659 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10809 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1558 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14927 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 60 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes