Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.1%
  • Dimensions: 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm (11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X13 (2023).
Performance
70
Gaming
63
Display
57
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Case
90
NanoReview Score
63
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 7 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10809
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1558
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14927
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

