You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm

11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.4% Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1433:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile - 69.8% Response time 7 ms 25 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow X13 (2023) n/a ROG Flow X13 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 75 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 100 / 130 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 60 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 938 MHz GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance ROG Flow X13 (2023) +46% 7.3 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 3 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

