Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)

63 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022)
Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X13 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 25-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 75 against 62 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X13 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow X13 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 299 x 212 x 16.7-18.7 mm
11.77 x 8.35 x 0.66-0.74 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 634 cm2 (98.3 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1433:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.8%
Response time 7 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 100 / 130 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.75 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 60 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 938 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1223 MHz
FLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
ROG Flow X13 (2023) +46%
7.3 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
