Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
- Launched: May 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
- Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches)
Review
Performance
73
Gaming
67
Display
82
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
76
NanoReview Score
74
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
|Area
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~86%
|Side bezels
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|3
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Response time
|3 ms
Max. brightness
1100 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12452
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes