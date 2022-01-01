Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow X16 (2022): full specs and tests

Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%
  • Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X16 (2022).
Performance
73
Gaming
67
Display
82
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
79
Case
76
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 3

Display

Size 16 inches
Type Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Display tests
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9127
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1462
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12452

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

