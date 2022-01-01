Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~86%

~86% Dimensions: 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm (13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU: GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB, GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB
RAM: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
Storage: 1024GB, 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow X16 (2022). Performance 73 Gaming 67 Display 82 Battery Life 67 Connectivity 79 Case 76 NanoReview Score 74

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~86% Side bezels 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 3

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Display tests Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 240 / 330 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1619 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9127 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1462 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 12452

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 125 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes