Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) vs Flow X16 (2022)

70 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
VS
68 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023) and Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 165 Hz
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow X16 (2023)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 243 x 19.4-21.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76-0.86 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~86% ~86%
Side bezels 5.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 3
Noise level - 55 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1118:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.9%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 740 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.3 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
ROG Flow X16 (2023)
8.3 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +5%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80.7 dB
Microphones 3 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 8.3 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
