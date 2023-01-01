Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%

~83.7% Dimensions: 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm (11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 7 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz Cores 14 (6P + 8E) Threads 20 L3 Cache 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1705 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12359 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1763 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 16548 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 GPU performance 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No