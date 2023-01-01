Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
- Launched: January 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
- Dimensions: 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm (11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches)
Review
Performance
76
Gaming
65
Display
73
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
99
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Case
|Weight
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
|Area
|622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|225 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12359
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16548
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
GPU performance
7.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes