  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~83.7%
  • Dimensions: 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm (11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Flow Z13 (2023).
Performance
76
Gaming
65
Display
73
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
69
Case
99
NanoReview Score
67
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 7 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12359
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16548
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm
FLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32
GPU performance
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

