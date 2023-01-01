You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm

11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~83.7% Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 35 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 30 ms 7 ms Max. brightness ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 500 nits ROG Flow Z13 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz - GPU boost clock 1223 MHz - FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +48% 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 3 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.