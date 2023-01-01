Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or ROG Flow Z13 (2023) – what's better?

Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Flow Z13 (2023)

61 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Flow Z13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 33% sharper screen – 225 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches		 302 x 206 x 12.9-14.2 mm
11.89 x 8.11 x 0.51-0.56 inches
Area 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) 622 cm2 (96.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.5% ~83.7%
Side bezels 6.7 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 35 dB -

Display

Size 13.4 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 169 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 30 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz -
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 (2023) +48%
7.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 3 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
