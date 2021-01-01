Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: full specs and tests

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.8%
  • Dimensions: 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm (13.97" x 10.23" x 1.07")
Display:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition.
Performance
98
Gaming
90
Display
55
Battery Life
90
Connectivity
69
Case
52
NanoReview Score
74

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.8%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9002
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
589
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5267

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115-150 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 2581 MHz
FLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

