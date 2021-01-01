Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.8%
- Dimensions: 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm (13.97" x 10.23" x 1.07")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
98
Gaming
90
Display
55
Battery Life
90
Connectivity
69
Case
52
NanoReview Score
74
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Case
|Weight
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9002
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
589
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5267
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115-150 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
16.4 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes