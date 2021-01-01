Home > Laptop comparison > ROG Strix G15 G513 or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Radeon RX 6800M 12GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 227-310% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ROG Strix G15 G513
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 354 mm (13.94 inches) 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 259 mm (10.2 inches) 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 27.2 mm (1.07 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~73.2% ~72.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 47.3% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 115-150 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1380 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1560 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +413%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

