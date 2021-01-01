ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~72.9%

~72.9% Dimensions: 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm (14.17" x 10.08" x 0.96")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU: - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the TUF Gaming A15 FA506. Performance 89 Gaming 76 Display 35 Battery Life 90 Connectivity 71 Case 59 NanoReview Score 66

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) Height 256 mm (10.08 inches) Thickness 24.5 mm (0.96 inches) Area 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 200 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad Yes Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Base frequency 3.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5871

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 32 GB