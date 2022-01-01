Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 6, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 90 against 45 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.25 kg (4.96 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.6 x 251.9 x 24.3 mm
14.16 x 9.92 x 0.96 inches
|359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
|Area
|906 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74.1%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|135 / 170 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|460 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1429
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10289
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1380 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1560 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|40
GPU performance
3.195 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +110%
6.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|73.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
