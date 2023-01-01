Home > Laptop comparison > TUF Gaming F15 (2023) or TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) – what's better?

64 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023) and Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
TUF Gaming F15 (2023)
vs
TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches		 355 x 252 x 22.1-26.8 mm
13.98 x 9.92 x 0.87-1.06 inches
Area 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.5% ~83%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Gray, Yellow
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1339:1
sRGB color space - 97.8%
Adobe RGB profile 75.3% 70.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 69.4%
Response time 7 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 / 240 W 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 655 grams 532 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.75 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 140 W 85-95 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 2200 MHz
FLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS 15.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
