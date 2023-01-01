ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
- Launched: February 2023
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
- Dimensions: 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm (12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
54
Gaming
29
Display
39
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
49
Portability
80
NanoReview Score
47
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
Case
|Weight
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm
12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.7%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6473
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1407
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9102
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes