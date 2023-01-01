Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 14 (M1405): full specs and tests

ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)

ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
  • Launched: February 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.7%
  • Dimensions: 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm (12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook 14 (M1405).
Performance
54
Gaming
29
Display
39
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
49
Portability
80
NanoReview Score
47

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm
12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches
Area 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.7%
Side bezels 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6473
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1407
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9102
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

