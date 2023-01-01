Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) or Vivobook 14 (M1405) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) vs ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)

46 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
Display
1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) and ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 47 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
vs
Vivobook 14 (M1405)

Case

Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches		 317.1 x 222 x 19.9 mm
12.48 x 8.74 x 0.78 inches
Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.7%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 (0P + 8E) 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4
GPU performance
IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) +37%
0.74 TFLOPS
Vivobook 14 (M1405)
0.54 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
    - Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
    - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

