Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14: full specs and tests

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

ASUS Vivobook Go 14
  • Launched: March 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.8%
  • Dimensions: 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm (12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Go 14.
Performance
39
Gaming
22
Display
37
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
71
Portability
87
NanoReview Score
45

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Go 14

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8%
Side bezels 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray
Material Plastic
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Sync technology No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Ambient light sensor No
Max. brightness
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3621
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1079
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4322
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4
GPU performance
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB
Clock 5500 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.3
Fingerprint Optional
Infrared sensor No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Vivobook Go 14
2. Aspire 3 (A315-24P) and Vivobook Go 14
3. Swift Go (SFG14-71) and Vivobook Go 14
4. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Vivobook Go 14
5. Gram 14 (2023) and Vivobook Go 14
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский