ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
- Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 65 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches
|312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~83.4%
|Side bezels
|7.3 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
989
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +70%
1677
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3621
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +102%
7312
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1079
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +55%
1672
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4322
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +67%
7226
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.5 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5500 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|-
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
