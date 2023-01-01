Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Go 14 or Swift Go (SFG14-71) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)

45 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
VS
55 out of 100
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 and Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
  • Can run popular games at about 103-141% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 65 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook Go 14
vs
Swift Go (SFG14-71)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches		 312.9 x 217.9 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.58 x 0.59 inches
Area 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~83.4%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 4 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.5 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance
Vivobook Go 14
0.49 TFLOPS
Swift Go (SFG14-71) +188%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook Go 14 or Vivobook Go 15 OLED
2. Vivobook Go 14 or Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
3. Vivobook Go 14 or Vivobook Go 14 Flip
4. Vivobook Go 14 or Gram 14 (2023)
5. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Swift 3 (SF314-71)
6. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
7. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Swift 14 - SF14-71T
8. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
9. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
10. Swift Go (SFG14-71) or Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71) and ASUS Vivobook Go 14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский