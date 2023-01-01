Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 14 or Vivobook Go 14 – what's better?

HP Laptop 14 vs ASUS Vivobook Go 14

38 out of 100
HP Laptop 14
VS
45 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
HP Laptop 14
ASUS Vivobook Go 14
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 14 and ASUS Vivobook Go 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
  • Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Go 14
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 14
vs
Vivobook Go 14

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches		 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
12.78 x 8.42 x 0.7 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 7.3 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gray
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness
Laptop 14
250 nits
Vivobook Go 14
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14
844
Vivobook Go 14 +17%
989
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2248
Vivobook Go 14 +61%
3621
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14
717
Vivobook Go 14 +50%
1079
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2398
Vivobook Go 14 +80%
4322
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4
GPU performance
Laptop 14 +51%
0.74 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14
0.49 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Optional
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Laptop 14 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. HP Laptop 14 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
3. HP Laptop 14 vs Laptop 15
4. HP Laptop 14 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7430
5. HP Laptop 14 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
6. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Go 15 OLED
7. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Acer Swift Go (SFG14-71)
8. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
9. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P)
10. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 vs LG Gram 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS Vivobook Go 14 and HP Laptop 14 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский