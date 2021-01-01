Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.4%
  • Dimensions: 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm (12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400).
Performance
70
Gaming
57
Display
78
Battery Life
55
Connectivity
69
Case
88
NanoReview Score
65

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)

Case

Weight 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
Area 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 65 / 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4727
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1399
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5303

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-40 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

