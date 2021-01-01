You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (111 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.9 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 48.3 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 95.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.9% 100% Response time 3 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 600 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) 600 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 / 120 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 446 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 990 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1155 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 1024 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +112% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 79.3 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.