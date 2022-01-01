Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel): full specs and tests

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.7%
  • Dimensions: 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm (13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel).
Performance
84
Gaming
75
Display
80
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
71
NanoReview Score
72
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
Area 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.7%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Black, Silver
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 10
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1799
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13773

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.8 x 7.3 cm
Windows Precision Yes

