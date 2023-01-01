Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1620 Battery - 70 Wh 75 Wh - 50 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 50 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 50% sharper screen – 212 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches 356.3 x 235.5 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.27 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) 839 cm2 (130.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80% Side bezels 7 mm 5.5 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh 50 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 150 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6502) +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.