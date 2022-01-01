Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) Launched: May 2022

May 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%

~77.9% Dimensions: 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm (12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402). Performance 78 Gaming 41 Display 84 Battery Life 54 Connectivity 79 Case 85 NanoReview Score 65

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs) Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm

12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9% Side bezels 0.7 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 14.5 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz PPI 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1574 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 9899 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1671 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14483

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB Channels 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 Max. ram size 12 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No