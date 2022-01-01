Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Launched: May 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~77.9%
  • Dimensions: 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm (12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402).
Performance
78
Gaming
41
Display
84
Battery Life
54
Connectivity
79
Case
85
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case

Weight 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.9%
Side bezels 0.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 14.5 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz
PPI 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1574
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1671
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14483

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
Max. ram size 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

