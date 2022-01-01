Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go 2 or Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 vs Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

47 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
VS
66 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 and Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (89 vs 115.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 70 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 12GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 330 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 234 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go 2
vs
Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)

Case

Weight 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Dimensions 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7 mm
10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches		 322.3 x 230.9 x 17.9 mm
12.69 x 9.09 x 0.7 inches
Area 574 cm2 (88.9 inches2) 744 cm2 (115.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.8% ~77.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 0.7 mm
Colors Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 52.8 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 39 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 411 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 12 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight - Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

