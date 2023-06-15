Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Launched: January 2023

January 2023 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%

~81.4% Dimensions: 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm (14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery: - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU: - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504). Performance 72 Gaming 40 Display 35 Battery Life 61 Connectivity 69 Case 82 NanoReview Score 53

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% Side bezels 7 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Display tests sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Right Charge power 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Base frequency 2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1696 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 11643 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1766 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 13681 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes