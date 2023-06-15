Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504): full specs and tests

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Launched: January 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.4%
  • Dimensions: 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm (14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches)
Display:
Battery:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504).
Performance
72
Gaming
40
Display
35
Battery Life
61
Connectivity
69
Case
82
NanoReview Score
53
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4%
Side bezels 7 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Right
Charge power 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11643
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1766
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13681
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

