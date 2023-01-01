Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 70 Wh 75 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches Area 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 7 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Ambient light sensor - No Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) +20% 300 nits Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 75 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 190 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.35 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

