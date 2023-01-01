Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) or Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

51 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8) and Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 70 against 56.6 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.7 vs 138.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8)
vs
Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)

Case

Weight 1.89 kg (4.17 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356 x 251 x 17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.88 x 0.7 inches		 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
Area 894 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 7 mm
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple White, Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 / 100 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.5 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 5i (16” Gen 8):
    - Plastic case: 0.70" thick; metal case: 0.67" thick.
    - Optional ambient light sensor (ALS) controls auto-brightness feature.
    - Optional ToF sensor.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

