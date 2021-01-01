ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm (11.98" x 7.99" x 0.55")

CPU: - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 13 OLED UM325. Performance 77 Gaming 50 Display 53 Battery Life 75 Connectivity 76 Case 100 NanoReview Score 63

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case Weight 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm Colors Silver, Pink Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Fabrication process 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1088 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5663

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 448 DirectX support 12.1

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2