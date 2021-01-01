Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.9 mm
Colors White, Silver, Pink Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS -
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 384 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

