Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 75 against 67 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.8 vs 107.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Blue, Green Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 7400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.5%
Response time 1 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 65.2 dB
Microphones - 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs 14X OLED Space Edition
4. Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) vs Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402)
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
8. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский