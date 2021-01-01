ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~78.9%

~78.9% Dimensions: 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm (11.98" x 7.99" x 0.55")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU: - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM: - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 13 OLED UX325. Performance 62 Gaming 22 Display 53 Battery Life 74 Connectivity 76 Case 100 NanoReview Score 55

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325

Case Weight 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Width 304.2 mm (11.98 inches) Height 203 mm (7.99 inches) Thickness 13.9 mm (0.55 inches) Area 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm Colors White, Silver, Pink Transformer No Opening angle 150° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 1 Noise level 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 67 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Key travel 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz Cores 2 Threads 4 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1252 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2489

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 0 GB Memoty type System Shared Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) Shading units 384 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2