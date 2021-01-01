Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD): full specs and tests

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Launched: September 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~82.6%
  • Dimensions: 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm (12.25" x 8.7" x 0.63")
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD).
Performance
81
Gaming
38
Display
71
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
76
Case
93
NanoReview Score
64

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 221.1 mm (8.7 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 14 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6096
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1345
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9883

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 448
DirectX support 12.1
GPU performance
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

