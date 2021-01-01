Home > Laptop comparison > ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) vs 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

64 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 311.2 mm (12.25 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 221.1 mm (8.7 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~86.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
5. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
7. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
10. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021) or Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский