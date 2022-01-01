Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Launched: July 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%
- Dimensions: 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm (13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|Response time
|1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7595
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12386
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
7.2 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes