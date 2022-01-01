Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535): full specs and tests

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Launched: July 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~79.7%
  • Dimensions: 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm (13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535).
Performance
92
Gaming
69
Display
46
Battery Life
67
Connectivity
48
Case
79
NanoReview Score
63

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7%
Side bezels 4.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Right
Charge power 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7595
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12386

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 35-50 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
2. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
6. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Comments

EnglishРусский