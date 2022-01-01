You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2 kg (4.41 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches Area 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time 1 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +38% 550 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 96 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 150 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter - 450 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 35-50 W 35-50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +24% 7.2 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4267 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.35 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.