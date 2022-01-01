Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) vs Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 96 against 63 watt-hours
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
|Area
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.3 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|95.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|1 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
|120 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|450 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7745
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1443
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|35-50 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|79.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.35 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
