Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Launched: April 2023

~80% Dimensions: 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm (11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in CPU: - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304). Performance 61 Gaming 35 Display 71 Battery Life 62 Connectivity 79 Portability 100 NanoReview Score 62

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Case Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm

11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% Side bezels 4.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Liquid metal No Number of fans 1 Noise level (max. load) 44.4 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 Size 13.3 inches Type OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 96.1% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% Response time 1 ms Max. brightness 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weight of AC adapter 219 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Base frequency 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 12 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1642 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7157 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1636 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 7114 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 GPU performance 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 79 dB Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No