Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Launched: April 2023
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80%
  • Dimensions: 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm (11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304).
Performance
61
Gaming
35
Display
71
Battery Life
62
Connectivity
79
Portability
100
NanoReview Score
62
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80%
Side bezels 4.8 mm
Colors Gray, Blue
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Liquid metal No
Number of fans 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100%
Response time 1 ms
Max. brightness
550 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 219 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1642
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7157
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1636
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7114
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 79 dB
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

