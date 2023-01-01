Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 49% sharper screen – 255 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 255 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm

11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches Area 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.6% ~80% Side bezels 3.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 40.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 171 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1280 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor - Yes Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 96.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Elite Dragonfly G4 400 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 / 100 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 310 grams 228 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 6.4 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304): - The SSD can be either PCIe 4.0 or 3.0 version.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.