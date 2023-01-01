Home > Laptop comparison > Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) vs Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) and Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1 kg (2.21 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8 mm
11.66 x 8.52 x 0.43-0.46 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 641 cm2 (99.3 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray, Blue White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.4 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 16800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 96.1% 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.8%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 219 grams 222 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302):
    - The package includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter and an ASUS Mini Dock Plus.
    - The webcam may have either HD or FHD resolution depending on the configuration.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

