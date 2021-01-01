Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m15 R6: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m15 R6

Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Launched: May 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.1%
  • Dimensions: 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm (14.02" x 10.73" x 0.47-0.76")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m15 R6.
Performance
86
Gaming
58
Display
58
Battery Life
86
Connectivity
71
Case
75
NanoReview Score
67

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 400:1
sRGB color space 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 99%
Response time 19 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4909
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3725

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2.5W
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes

