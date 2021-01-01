Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Launched: May 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.1%
- Dimensions: 356.2 x 272.5 x 12-19.2 mm (14.02" x 10.73" x 0.47-0.76")
Case
|Weight
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99%
|Response time
|19 ms
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1382
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4909
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
5.299 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes