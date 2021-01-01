Home > Laptop comparison > G15 5511 or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

Dell G15 5511 vs Alienware m15 R6

60 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell G15 5511 and Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell G15 5511
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 86 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G15 5511
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 357.2 mm (14.06 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 272.8 mm (10.74 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 974 cm2 (151 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.9% ~69.1%
Side bezels 5.9 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray, Green Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 35 ms 19 ms
Max. brightness
G15 5511
250 nits
Alienware m15 R6 +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 13.2 V -
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1-2.6 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511
5167
Alienware m15 R6 +21%
6268
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5511
1437
Alienware m15 R6 +20%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G15 5511 +1%
9304
Alienware m15 R6
9176

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 0 W 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6 +36%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3254 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.0 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

