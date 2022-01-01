Home > Laptop comparison > Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition: full specs and tests

Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

  • Launched: January 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.5%
  • Dimensions: 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm (15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches)
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition.
Performance
78
Gaming
69
Display
49
Battery Life
59
Connectivity
88
Case
40
NanoReview Score
65
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Case

Weight 3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
Dimensions 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm
15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches
Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1660
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10140
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1626
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14306

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1695 MHz
FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type DDR5
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 4.0
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Key travel 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comments

