Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition Launched: January 2022

January 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~69.5%

~69.5% Dimensions: 397.3 x 298.7 x 26.7 mm (15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches)

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

15.64 x 11.76 x 1.05 inches Area 1187 cm2 (183.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~69.5% Side bezels 7.2 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Bottom Charge power 180 / 240 W

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX Base frequency 3.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1660 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 10140 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1626 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 14306

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 6700M 10GB Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB TGP 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1695 MHz FLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type DDR5 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 NVMe Yes

Sound Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 4.0 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes